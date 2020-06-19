9783 Oleander Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Reduced! Commuter's Dream! 3 Bed 3 Bath SFH For Rent in Vienna, VA - Won't Last! - Beautifully Maintained 3 BR 3 BA 1 Car Garage Single Family Home in Vienna. Fresh Paint. Brand New Carpet In Lower Level. Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level. Bright & Spacious Living & Dining Room Leading To Deck and Backyard. Kitchen W/ Ample Cabinet Space and Granite Counter Tops. Built-In Shelving in Two Large Storage Rooms. Fully Finished Basement W/ Full Bath. Private Backyard W/ Large Deck. Walking Distance To Vienna Metro, Behind Oakton High School. MUST SEE!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5072913)