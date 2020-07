Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, spacious 3 level townhome with an updated kitchen with new SS appliances, granite counter tops and tons of cabinet space! Hardwood floors on the main level, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, plus a walkout basement with tons of natural light! Large deck. Open back yard. 2 Reserved parking spaces. Great location for commuters, between Route 50 & 66. Close to shopping and restaurants.