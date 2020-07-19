3076 Sugar Lane

Amenities

Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you a beautiful townhouse in Vienna - in the middle of Fairfax, Vienna, Merrifield, Oakton, and easy access to I-66, 495!! Each bedroom has its own bathroom plus the half bath for guests. The unit comes with wall to wall hardwood floors, open floor concept between dining room, family room, and kitchen with over head lighting. This three level home has a full kitchenette with a mini fridge, sink, and bar in the bottom floor leads to a spacious back deck, and a fenced in backyard great for entertaining. Comes with 2 reserved parking spots, and two guest passes. Call or text Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a showing.