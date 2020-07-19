All apartments in Oakton
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

3076 Sugar Lane

3076 Sugar Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3076 Sugar Ln, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you a beautiful townhouse in Vienna - in the middle of Fairfax, Vienna, Merrifield, Oakton, and easy access to I-66, 495!! Each bedroom has its own bathroom plus the half bath for guests. The unit comes with wall to wall hardwood floors, open floor concept between dining room, family room, and kitchen with over head lighting. This three level home has a full kitchenette with a mini fridge, sink, and bar in the bottom floor leads to a spacious back deck, and a fenced in backyard great for entertaining. Comes with 2 reserved parking spots, and two guest passes. Call or text Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3076 Sugar Lane have any available units?
3076 Sugar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3076 Sugar Lane have?
Some of 3076 Sugar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3076 Sugar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3076 Sugar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3076 Sugar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3076 Sugar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3076 Sugar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3076 Sugar Lane offers parking.
Does 3076 Sugar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3076 Sugar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3076 Sugar Lane have a pool?
No, 3076 Sugar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3076 Sugar Lane have accessible units?
No, 3076 Sugar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3076 Sugar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3076 Sugar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
