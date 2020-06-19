All apartments in Oakton
3031 BORGE STREET
3031 BORGE STREET

3031 Borge Street · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Borge Street, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Vacant and Available Now * Corner Unit * Secured Building Entry * One Level Living * Walkout w/ Patio Off Kitchen & Dining Room * Lots of Light and Windows * Super Clean * Fresh, Neutral Paint and Carpet * Spacious Rooms * 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths * HUGE Living & Dining Room Combo w/ Recessed Lights * Kitchen Pantry * Full Size Washer & Dryer * Plantation Shutters Throughout * Great Closet Space Including Large Master Walk In Closet w/ Built Ins * Storage Unit * Oversized Garage Space Plus Surface Parking * Easy Access From Garage to Unit * Tenant Pays Electric Only - Water/Sewer & Trash Included In Rent* Convenient Commuter Location * Just Across The Street From a Fairfax County Park * Community Pool, Exercise Room and Clubhouse * Great Opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 BORGE STREET have any available units?
3031 BORGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 BORGE STREET have?
Some of 3031 BORGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 BORGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3031 BORGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 BORGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3031 BORGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3031 BORGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3031 BORGE STREET offers parking.
Does 3031 BORGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3031 BORGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 BORGE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3031 BORGE STREET has a pool.
Does 3031 BORGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3031 BORGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 BORGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 BORGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
