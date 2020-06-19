3031 BORGE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Vacant and Available Now * Corner Unit * Secured Building Entry * One Level Living * Walkout w/ Patio Off Kitchen & Dining Room * Lots of Light and Windows * Super Clean * Fresh, Neutral Paint and Carpet * Spacious Rooms * 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths * HUGE Living & Dining Room Combo w/ Recessed Lights * Kitchen Pantry * Full Size Washer & Dryer * Plantation Shutters Throughout * Great Closet Space Including Large Master Walk In Closet w/ Built Ins * Storage Unit * Oversized Garage Space Plus Surface Parking * Easy Access From Garage to Unit * Tenant Pays Electric Only - Water/Sewer & Trash Included In Rent* Convenient Commuter Location * Just Across The Street From a Fairfax County Park * Community Pool, Exercise Room and Clubhouse * Great Opportunity!!