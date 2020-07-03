All apartments in Oakton
2923 Village Spring Lane

2923 Village Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2923 Village Spring Lane, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Available 03/01/20 Vienna Metro TH / Master Suite / New Appliances - Property Id: 211270

Beautiful town home across from Vienna metro and steps from Oakton High School and Nottaway Park. Upstairs is a spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet and remodeled master bath plus 2 spacious bedrooms. The main floor has hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with brand-new stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, butcher block island with wine fridge and a custom-built breakfast nook. The deck off the back is perfect for grilling and entertaining and the finished basement has been recently renovated to include a fourth bedroom, full bathroom, fireplace, laundry room and storage. Other highlights include 2 reserved parking spaces, a new HVAC and hot water heater installed in 2019 and minutes to highway 66, 495, and downtown Vienna.

Option to rent with select furnishings (king bed in master, wall-mount 42 TV in master, black leather couch and wall-mount 42 TV in basement, breakfast nook table and cushions, custom lighting in common area).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211270
Property Id 211270

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5495576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 Village Spring Lane have any available units?
2923 Village Spring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 Village Spring Lane have?
Some of 2923 Village Spring Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Village Spring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Village Spring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Village Spring Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2923 Village Spring Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2923 Village Spring Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2923 Village Spring Lane offers parking.
Does 2923 Village Spring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2923 Village Spring Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Village Spring Lane have a pool?
No, 2923 Village Spring Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2923 Village Spring Lane have accessible units?
No, 2923 Village Spring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Village Spring Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2923 Village Spring Lane has units with dishwashers.

