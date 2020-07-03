2923 Village Spring Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Available 03/01/20 Vienna Metro TH / Master Suite / New Appliances - Property Id: 211270



Beautiful town home across from Vienna metro and steps from Oakton High School and Nottaway Park. Upstairs is a spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet and remodeled master bath plus 2 spacious bedrooms. The main floor has hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with brand-new stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, butcher block island with wine fridge and a custom-built breakfast nook. The deck off the back is perfect for grilling and entertaining and the finished basement has been recently renovated to include a fourth bedroom, full bathroom, fireplace, laundry room and storage. Other highlights include 2 reserved parking spaces, a new HVAC and hot water heater installed in 2019 and minutes to highway 66, 495, and downtown Vienna.



Option to rent with select furnishings (king bed in master, wall-mount 42 TV in master, black leather couch and wall-mount 42 TV in basement, breakfast nook table and cushions, custom lighting in common area).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211270

Property Id 211270



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5495576)