2868 KELLY SQ

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

A COMMUTERS DREAM. INTERIOR TOWNHOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS & 2 HALF BATHS. KITCHEN WITH LARGE EAT-IN SPACE. DECK OFF KITCHEN. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS IN SEPARATE DINING ROOM ADJOINING LIVING ROOM. *CONVENIENT TO TRANSPORTATION WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO VIENNA METRO. *BACKS TO BEAUTIFUL NOTTOWAY PARK W/HIKE/BIKE TRAILS*CLOSE TO VIENNA/FAIRFAX*TYSON'S CORNER SHOPPING/STORES. *ROUTE 66 DIRECT ACCESS TO DC. * VIENNA WALK TO VIENNA METRO ; BACKS TO BEAUTIFUL NOTTOWAY PARK; VIEW OF TREES, PARK HAS HIKE/BIKE TRAILS, PLAYGROUNDS AND COURTS; CLOSE TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS.