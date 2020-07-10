2685 Glencroft Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e327cba070 ---- Beautifully updated, kitchen/living area with wood floors, neutral paint, and lots of natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tons of counter space, ample storage, and breakfast bar with bonus beverage refrigerator. Open concept seamlessly combines living and dining area. Large den on main level with wood burning fireplace connects mud room and walk out to back yard. Slate patio has built in brick seating, outdoor lights convey. Master suite boasts a large dressing area, dual vanity, and travertine shower. Friendly neighborhood with jog/walk paths and tennis court. 6 minute drive to 66 or Vienna Metro, express shuttle to Pentagon!