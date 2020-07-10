All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 2685 Glencroft Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
2685 Glencroft Road
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

2685 Glencroft Road

2685 Glencroft Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2685 Glencroft Road, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e327cba070 ---- Beautifully updated, kitchen/living area with wood floors, neutral paint, and lots of natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tons of counter space, ample storage, and breakfast bar with bonus beverage refrigerator. Open concept seamlessly combines living and dining area. Large den on main level with wood burning fireplace connects mud room and walk out to back yard. Slate patio has built in brick seating, outdoor lights convey. Master suite boasts a large dressing area, dual vanity, and travertine shower. Friendly neighborhood with jog/walk paths and tennis court. 6 minute drive to 66 or Vienna Metro, express shuttle to Pentagon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 Glencroft Road have any available units?
2685 Glencroft Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2685 Glencroft Road have?
Some of 2685 Glencroft Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 Glencroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
2685 Glencroft Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 Glencroft Road pet-friendly?
No, 2685 Glencroft Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2685 Glencroft Road offer parking?
No, 2685 Glencroft Road does not offer parking.
Does 2685 Glencroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2685 Glencroft Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 Glencroft Road have a pool?
No, 2685 Glencroft Road does not have a pool.
Does 2685 Glencroft Road have accessible units?
No, 2685 Glencroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 Glencroft Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2685 Glencroft Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Apartments with Pool
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University