All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT
Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:53 AM

10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT

10461 White Granite Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10461 White Granite Court, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Just listed! Meticulously cared for townhouse in sought after Arrowood! 1944 finished sq ft, 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Superb location. Just off I-66 and you're home! Newly Painted, New Wall-to-Wall Carpets, Hardwood Floors on Main Level! 2018 Kitchen Appliances & Eating Space in Kitchen. Granite Countertops & Marble Back Splash.2018 Master Bath & Toilets Replaced. Walk Out to Deck from Living Room. Tiled Patio w/ Storage Shed. W/W Carpet in Rec Room/Basement w/ Fireplace. Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Great Location. Easy access to Rte-66, Mins to Beltway, Tysons Corner. Good credit - 620 score. Maximum two incomes combined to qualify. Minimum Income $7,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT have any available units?
10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT have?
Some of 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT offer parking?
No, 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT have a pool?
No, 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University