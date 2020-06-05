10461 WHITE GRANITE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Just listed! Meticulously cared for townhouse in sought after Arrowood! 1944 finished sq ft, 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Superb location. Just off I-66 and you're home! Newly Painted, New Wall-to-Wall Carpets, Hardwood Floors on Main Level! 2018 Kitchen Appliances & Eating Space in Kitchen. Granite Countertops & Marble Back Splash.2018 Master Bath & Toilets Replaced. Walk Out to Deck from Living Room. Tiled Patio w/ Storage Shed. W/W Carpet in Rec Room/Basement w/ Fireplace. Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Great Location. Easy access to Rte-66, Mins to Beltway, Tysons Corner. Good credit - 620 score. Maximum two incomes combined to qualify. Minimum Income $7,500.