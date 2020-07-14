All apartments in Oakton
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE

10334 Granite Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10334 Granite Creek Lane, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 level, 3 bedroom brick front town home. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/granite counters, updated bathrooms, and fresh paint make this home warm and inviting. French doors leading to a large rear patio and fully fenced yard, perfect for entertaining, al fresco dining, and gardening! Comfy lower level recreation room with fireplace and plenty of extra storage throughout. Two reserved parking spaces included. Unbeatable location - bus at the corner drops off at orange metro line. Close to major commuter routes, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE have any available units?
10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE have?
Some of 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE offers parking.
Does 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE have a pool?
No, 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10334 GRANITE CREEK LANE has units with dishwashers.
