10318 GREENWOOD PL

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Light-filled and Spacious Luxury Home on large corner lot in quiet neighborhood in sought-after Oakton HS pyramid. Hardwoods on main two levels, 2 fireplaces, large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and upgraded granite, separate formal dining room, two story family room, main level office and main level laundry room. Bedroom level features Master bedroom with sitting room, walk in closets and three additional bedrooms all with hardwood flooring. Lower level has full bath with tub shower and bonus room for use as a possible 5th bedroom, au-pair or in-law suite. Fully finished lower level has large recreation room and separate entrance which walks up to level yard. Centrally located near shopping and restaurants, close to all commuter routes, Vienna and Wiehle Metro Centers, Dulles Airport, Mosaic District, Tysons Corner and Fair Oaks/Fair Lakes. Top-tier FCPS school pyramid.