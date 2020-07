10103 GARRETT ST

Amenities

*MINUTES TO TOWN (2 mi. to Maple Ave. / Town of Vienna), I-66&METRO (4.5miles) *QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD W/3PKS,TENNIS&B-BALL CTS&WALKING TRAILS*FLINT HILL*THOREAU*MADISON SCHOOLS*.60AC*ENJOY 1-LVL LIVING W/UPDATED KITCHEN APPLIANCES,CORIAN CTRTOPS&UPDATED BATHS,WASHER &DRYER,LARGE RECREATION /FAMILY ROOM*BREEZEWAY BETWEEN GARAGE AND HOUSE CAN SERVE AS A MUD ROOM*GAS HEAT AND WATER*PUBLICE WATER AND SEWER*PARQUET THRUOUT*TWO FIREPLACES*COVERED PORCH WITH CEILING FAN*CHARMING GROUND DECK WITH STUCCO PRIVACY WALLS AND EXTERIOR LIGHTING*PRIVATE CORNER LOT PARTIALLY FENCED*SHED*EXTRA WIDE DRIVEWAY*FIXED STAIRS TO HUGE FLOORED ATTIC ABOVE GARAGE*SEE VIRTUAL TOUR! OWNER/ AGENT. OWNER WILL CONSIDER INSTALLING GAS STOVE IN PLACE OF ELECTRIC ONE CURRENTLY IN PLACE. TERMS AND RESTRICTIONS APPLY* LEVEL, CORNER LOT* *UPCHARGE FOR PET(S); $45/MTH/PET; FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS; SHORT TERM LEASE ( LESS THAN 10 MONTHS) MAY INCREASE RATE.