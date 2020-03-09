All apartments in Oak Grove
22992 FONTWELL SQUARE

22992 Fontwell Square · No Longer Available
Location

22992 Fontwell Square, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Immediately available, three-level garage townhome in the Dulles Tech Corridor. Enjoy your own driveway, stone accents and natural light from the attractive oversized bay window. Quick access to the 267, Route 28 and a short walk to the W&OD trail. All three bedrooms are generous, each with a dedicated full bath. The master bedroom has closets for two. The house is kept cozy with warm gas heat and a full-sized washer and dryer. This inviting home is freshly painted and ready to move in. Special, no-cost extras include a community pool, exercise room, meeting space, additional parking spot, maintained no-worry landscaping and trash removal. Long term leases considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE have any available units?
22992 FONTWELL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE have?
Some of 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22992 FONTWELL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE has a pool.
Does 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22992 FONTWELL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

