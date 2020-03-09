22992 FONTWELL SQUARE

Amenities

Immediately available, three-level garage townhome in the Dulles Tech Corridor. Enjoy your own driveway, stone accents and natural light from the attractive oversized bay window. Quick access to the 267, Route 28 and a short walk to the W&OD trail. All three bedrooms are generous, each with a dedicated full bath. The master bedroom has closets for two. The house is kept cozy with warm gas heat and a full-sized washer and dryer. This inviting home is freshly painted and ready to move in. Special, no-cost extras include a community pool, exercise room, meeting space, additional parking spot, maintained no-worry landscaping and trash removal. Long term leases considered.