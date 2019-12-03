All apartments in Oak Grove
22964 REGENT TERRACE

22964 Regent Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

22964 Regent Terrace, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4BR, 3FB, 2 Car Garage Townhome, new carpet, hardwood floor in kitchen, dining & living area, freshly painted the whole house, minutes from future Innovation Center & Herndon Monroe Metro Station. Available Immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22964 REGENT TERRACE have any available units?
22964 REGENT TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 22964 REGENT TERRACE have?
Some of 22964 REGENT TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22964 REGENT TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22964 REGENT TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22964 REGENT TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22964 REGENT TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 22964 REGENT TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22964 REGENT TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22964 REGENT TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22964 REGENT TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22964 REGENT TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22964 REGENT TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22964 REGENT TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22964 REGENT TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22964 REGENT TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22964 REGENT TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22964 REGENT TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22964 REGENT TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

