Beautiful 4BR, 3FB, 2 Car Garage Townhome, new carpet, hardwood floor in kitchen, dining & living area, freshly painted the whole house, minutes from future Innovation Center & Herndon Monroe Metro Station. Available Immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22964 REGENT TERRACE have any available units?
22964 REGENT TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 22964 REGENT TERRACE have?
Some of 22964 REGENT TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22964 REGENT TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22964 REGENT TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.