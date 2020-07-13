Apartment List
155 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
22911 REGENT TERRACE
22911 Regent Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2040 sqft
LOCATION~~LOCATION~~~~A beautiful 3 level traditional townhouse located in the Grovewood community in Sterling. This spacious townhome has lots to see.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
57 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
806 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.

1 of 28

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
45513 TRAIL RUN TERRACE
45513 Trail Run Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1960 sqft
Wow!!! Two car garage end unit in sought after Trailside. So close to Rte. 28, Toll, Pkwy, Wegmans & shopping. Lovely wood floors & crown molding. Extended Country Kitchen opens to large deck.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
45515 CAMBERS TRAIL TERRACE
45515 Cambers Trail Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1960 sqft
Well maintained, Spacious End Unit TH with 2 car garage in desired neighborhood is available for renting from 1st SEPTEMBER.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
28 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
37 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
57 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,595
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1131 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
41 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,500
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,695
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
39 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
59 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
43 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
46 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
14 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,373
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
50 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,650
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oak Grove, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

