Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

164 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, VA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
22963 FLEET TERRACE
22963 Fleet Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2040 sqft
End unit townhouse with two car detached garage, 3 sun filled bright Bedrooms on upper Level. The 4th bedroom is on the entry level with a full bath. family room has gas fireplace & access to large deck, Updated kitchen w/ granite, tile back-splash.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE
22856 Yellow Oak Ter, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2174 sqft
PLEASE CHECK DOCUMENT SECTION PRIOR TO SCHEDULING A SHOWING, THANKS*FOR YOUR SAFETY AND SAFTY OF OTHERS YOU MUST WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES PRIOR TO ENTERING, THANKS*Processing fee and 1st month rent in certified funds please*Perfectly located with only

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
22923 BENSON TERRACE
22923 Benson Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22923 BENSON TERRACE in Oak Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
46002 CARAWAY TERRACE
46002 Caraway Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 3 full bath TH. Main level bedroom and bath.Open floor plan with dining and living room areas.
Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
45498 LOST TRAIL TERRACE
45498 Lost Trail Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 45498 LOST TRAIL TERRACE in Sterling. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2166 CAPSTONE CIRCLE
2166 Capstone Circle, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1730 sqft
Stunning 4 lvl end unit IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. Dual masters + 3rd BR/BA on UL2. Updated throughout w/new roof & interior paint. Updated kitchen with 2years new stainless appliances, tile back splash, and flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE
1052 Jeff Ryan Drive, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1572 sqft
Nice three level colonial with one car garage and fireplace near future metro stop with quick access to toll road and Dulles Airport! Large treed corner lot, eating space in kitchen, shelves in kitchen, decks off kitchen, greenhouse window,

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
13509 TURQUOISE LANE
13509 Turquoise Lane, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1368 sqft
Beautiful remodeled stone-front townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Please check out the video walk-through for this property. If the video is not displayed on this website visit you*tube.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1610 LEFRAK COURT
1610 Lefrak Court, Dranesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
The house has been very well kept.

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
45513 TRAIL RUN TERRACE
45513 Trail Run Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1960 sqft
Wow!!! Two car garage end unit in sought after Trailside. So close to Rte. 28, Toll, Pkwy, Wegmans & shopping. Lovely wood floors & crown molding. Extended Country Kitchen opens to large deck.
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
45 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,541
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
97 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
84 Units Available
Exo
1897 Oracle Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,770
1377 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Say hello to brilliant living at EXO, sophisticated Reston residences that light up your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,521
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
127 Units Available
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
$2,000
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,368
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
16 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,353
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,727
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oak Grove, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oak Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

