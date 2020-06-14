Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, VA with garage

Oak Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
22963 FLEET TERRACE
22963 Fleet Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2040 sqft
End unit townhouse with two car detached garage, 3 sun filled bright Bedrooms on upper Level. The 4th bedroom is on the entry level with a full bath. family room has gas fireplace & access to large deck, Updated kitchen w/ granite, tile back-splash.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE
22856 Yellow Oak Ter, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2174 sqft
PLEASE CHECK DOCUMENT SECTION PRIOR TO SCHEDULING A SHOWING, THANKS*FOR YOUR SAFETY AND SAFTY OF OTHERS YOU MUST WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES PRIOR TO ENTERING, THANKS*Processing fee and 1st month rent in certified funds please*Perfectly located with only
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
75 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2166 CAPSTONE CIRCLE
2166 Capstone Circle, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1730 sqft
Stunning 4 lvl end unit IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. Dual masters + 3rd BR/BA on UL2. Updated throughout w/new roof & interior paint. Updated kitchen with 2years new stainless appliances, tile back splash, and flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE
1052 Jeff Ryan Drive, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1572 sqft
Nice three level colonial with one car garage and fireplace near future metro stop with quick access to toll road and Dulles Airport! Large treed corner lot, eating space in kitchen, shelves in kitchen, decks off kitchen, greenhouse window,

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13509 TURQUOISE LANE
13509 Turquoise Lane, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1368 sqft
Beautiful remodeled stone-front townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Please check out the video walk-through for this property. If the video is not displayed on this website visit you*tube.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13506 TURQUOISE LN
13506 Turquoise Lane, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great 4 Bedroom Townhome with 3.5 bathrooms and attached 1 car garage. No pets and no smoking. Rec room on the entry level has a marble floor, 2 closets and full bathroom so can be used as your 4th bedroom.

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
45513 TRAIL RUN TERRACE
45513 Trail Run Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1960 sqft
Wow!!! Two car garage end unit in sought after Trailside. So close to Rte. 28, Toll, Pkwy, Wegmans & shopping. Lovely wood floors & crown molding. Extended Country Kitchen opens to large deck.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,690
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
47 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,696
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,556
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,267
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
68 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,745
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1082 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
41 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,197
1467 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oak Grove, VA

Oak Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

