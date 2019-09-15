7419 Hogarth Street, North Springfield, VA 22151 North Springfield
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful location well priced family rental.Close to everything. New windows and door (1 yr old) upgraded kitchen, roof 2 yrs old. nice fenced in back yard. A must to see. well priced will not last. call for appointment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
