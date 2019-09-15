All apartments in North Springfield
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:57 AM

7419 HOGARTH

7419 Hogarth Street · No Longer Available
Location

7419 Hogarth Street, North Springfield, VA 22151
North Springfield

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful location well priced family rental.Close to everything. New windows and door (1 yr old) upgraded kitchen, roof 2 yrs old. nice fenced in back yard. A must to see. well priced will not last. call for appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7419 HOGARTH have any available units?
7419 HOGARTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Springfield, VA.
Is 7419 HOGARTH currently offering any rent specials?
7419 HOGARTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7419 HOGARTH pet-friendly?
No, 7419 HOGARTH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Springfield.
Does 7419 HOGARTH offer parking?
No, 7419 HOGARTH does not offer parking.
Does 7419 HOGARTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7419 HOGARTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7419 HOGARTH have a pool?
No, 7419 HOGARTH does not have a pool.
Does 7419 HOGARTH have accessible units?
No, 7419 HOGARTH does not have accessible units.
Does 7419 HOGARTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 7419 HOGARTH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7419 HOGARTH have units with air conditioning?
No, 7419 HOGARTH does not have units with air conditioning.
