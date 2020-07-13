45 Apartments under $800 for rent in Norfolk, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
28 Units Available
Glenwood Park
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
Spring Creek
420 Fort Worth Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$710
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Norfolk, Spring Creek Apartments is convenient to everything! It’s close to public transportation, minutes from ODU, Naval bases, Wards Corner, Downtown Norfolk, and I-64.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
Brambleton
Mission College
1300 Lead St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near the best amenities. On-site features include an interactive playground, pool, and fitness center. Near good schools. Homes offer full kitchens with separate dining areas, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Wards Corner
Bondale Apartments
7603 Bondale Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$785
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Bondale Apartments blend classic architecture with a setting nestled among giant hardwoods. You can enjoy living in the Wards Corner area and be minutes from everything in Norfolk, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:43pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
9301-A3 Fishermans Road Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom at Fisherman's Landing - Welcome to Fisherman's Landing. We have a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that is available for move in on December 1st.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
326 Ashlawn Dr Apt 2
326 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath with water and sewage included. upstairs apt. close to the bus line, Norfolk Bases and minutes from Granby & Southern Shopping Centers.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Glenrock
527 Glenrock Road
527 Glenrock Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
$800.00/mo, $800.00 security deposit, $55 app fee. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom. Short walk to Military Circle, Costco, and many shopping centers. Short drive to interstates. Driveway parking. No pets. Tenant responsible for utilities.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Pinewell
9641 Norfolk Avenue
9641 Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
369 sqft
Fully furnished condo unit. Across the street from the beach. Minutes from NAS,NOB and Little Creek. Golf course and public beach across from condo. Walking distance to food, entertainment, shopping. Non smoking property.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Lamberts Point
1536 W 40th Street
1536 West 40th Street, Norfolk, VA
8 Bedrooms
$530
3441 sqft
THIS PRICE IS PER BEDROOM IN A SHARED HOUSE FOR ODU STUDENTS. 8 bedroom house with 5 full bathrooms! Renting to ODU Students. only 2 bedrooms left!!! $530 per bedroom plus utilities.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
1221 Hillside Avenue
1221 Hillside Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Traditional 2 bedroom 1 bath apt. Open floor plan. Conveniently located near Naval Bases and just 1 block from beach.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Ocean View
233 W Ocean View Avenue
233 West Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
1 bdrm apt. across street from the beach and shopping. Laundry room on premise. Convenient to Naval Bases. Owner/Agent. Water & sewage included or owner is offering all utilities included for $890.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Park
343 Woodview Avenue
343 Woodview Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
507 sqft
Very nice 1 bedroom duplex, walking distance to Norfolk Naval Base, convenient to shopping and restaurants. Fenced in backyard. Near ODU. Apply online @ aslettteam.com

1 of 6

Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
4617 Colley Avenue
4617 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
300 sqft
Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath condo located near ODU, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This charming home comes fully furnished! Includes mattress, pans, toaster oven, and more! Parking space in the back for off-street parking. No pets allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
East Ocean View
9621 8th Bay Street
9621 8th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$690
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath well maintained apt. building w/washer/dryer facility on site. Convenient to Naval Bases, Beach and shopping.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Sewells Gardens
6335 Wellington Street
6335 Wellington Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with carpet and vinyl. Property has electric range and refrigerator. Newer carpet and appliances. Property will be available around 09/10/2020. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Park Place
2918 Gazel Street - 1
2918 Gazel Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
800 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bath Water and Sewage included Rent 699 700 sq ft

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Fairmont Park
2111 Bellevue Avenue - 2
2111 Bellevue Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Apartment. Close to Bases, Restaurants and Shopping. Updated 2 Bedroom and 1 bath Apt. Located in the heart of Norfolk. Close to Bases, Restaurants and Shopping.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Willoughby
1048 Little Bay Avenue
1048 Little Bay Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath unit with gas heat. Carpet thru-out. Conveniently located near Interstate, Beach and Naval Bases.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
312 Ashlawn Drive
312 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$799
700 sqft
Move in special! 1st month's rent is $500 with washer and dryer included. Beautifully renovated first floor apartment with ceramic tile floors in main living area. Neat and clean wall to wall carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
560 Ashlawn Dr #3
560 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Recently Updated One Bedroom Apartment - Lots of recent updates. Clean and well maintained. Vacant and available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5684525)

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Lamberts Point
1444 W 41st Street
1444 West 41st Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Convenient located 2 bdr apartment very close to Old Dominion University. New Carpet, New Flooring, and New Paint. Private entrance to your second floor Home. Act quickly to line up your new Home. Sorry no Pets

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
2061 E Ocean View Avenue
2061 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Well maintained 2 bedroom apt. Gas heat. Convenient to Little Creek Base and Norfolk Naval Base. Across the street from the Chesapeake Bay.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shadywood East
1408 Picadilly Street
1408 Picadilly Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
864 sqft
Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath duplex located in Norfolk. Small dogs allowed with non-refundable pet fee, subject to owner approval. No smoking or vaping. Additional $50 monthly water fee. Available 8/1/2020.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
1957 E Ocean View Avenue
1957 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom apartment across the street from the Chesapeake Bay. Convenient to Naval Base.

July 2020 Norfolk Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norfolk Rent Report. Norfolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norfolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norfolk Rent Report. Norfolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norfolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Norfolk rent trends were flat over the past month

Norfolk rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Norfolk stand at $798 for a one-bedroom apartment and $960 for a two-bedroom. Norfolk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norfolk, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Norfolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Norfolk, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Norfolk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norfolk's median two-bedroom rent of $960 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Norfolk's rents rose over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norfolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Norfolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

