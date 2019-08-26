All apartments in Newington
8544 ENOCHS DRIVE

Location

8544 Enochs Drive, Newington, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
Absolutely gorgeous and Hayfield and Island Creek school Townhouse just south of Ft Belvoir Beulah Gate entrance - this is barely Lorton and just a couple miles from the new Wegmans shopping center. Excellent location - 3 bedrooms, 1 car gare, nice open floor plan and sunny dining area, private fenced rear patio. No one in front of you and no one behind you either! Nice view of trees and parkland. Community features tot lots, tennis courts, easy to catch bus to metro, quick ride to Ft Belvoir, metro, etc. An ideal location that few know about - hidden gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE have any available units?
8544 ENOCHS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE have?
Some of 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8544 ENOCHS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8544 ENOCHS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
