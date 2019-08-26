8544 ENOCHS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

Absolutely gorgeous and Hayfield and Island Creek school Townhouse just south of Ft Belvoir Beulah Gate entrance - this is barely Lorton and just a couple miles from the new Wegmans shopping center. Excellent location - 3 bedrooms, 1 car gare, nice open floor plan and sunny dining area, private fenced rear patio. No one in front of you and no one behind you either! Nice view of trees and parkland. Community features tot lots, tennis courts, easy to catch bus to metro, quick ride to Ft Belvoir, metro, etc. An ideal location that few know about - hidden gem!