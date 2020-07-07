8527 Chapman Oak Ct.

Amenities

8527 CHAPMAN OAK COURT SPRINGFIELD, VA 22153 - BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN GREAT SPRINGFIELD LOCATION! Well maintained open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors that stretch from the bright and spacious living room to the elegant dining room. Nice sized updated kitchen with large bright widows and partially open layout. Updated half bathrooms on both the main and lower floor. Great sized fully carpeted rec room in basement with a beautiful wood burning fireplace. Rec room walks out onto back patio for easy access to beautiful deck and fenced back yard. Great location just minutes to I-95, Fairfax County Pkwy, Ft Belvoir and Springfield Metro! Close to Lorton Station Shops and just a short walk to the nearest bus stop! AVAILABLE 7.3. APPLY ONLINE: ChambersTheory.com*MINIMUM Credit of +650*Owner reserves right to only 1-2 Incomes used to Qualify*Please include 2 Paystubs/W2's/Offer Lttr &/or Transfer Lttr*Email ALL Supporting Docs to Applications*Email/Text Listing Agent w/?'s*$50/per Applicant, must be provided payable to Chambers Theory for processing & presentation of application to owner*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Heather Paterno for details on viewing & applying for this home.*heatherp@chamberstheory.com or call 703-302-0346



