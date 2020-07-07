All apartments in Newington
8527 Chapman Oak Ct.

8527 Chapman Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

8527 Chapman Oak Court, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
8527 CHAPMAN OAK COURT SPRINGFIELD, VA 22153 - BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN GREAT SPRINGFIELD LOCATION! Well maintained open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors that stretch from the bright and spacious living room to the elegant dining room. Nice sized updated kitchen with large bright widows and partially open layout. Updated half bathrooms on both the main and lower floor. Great sized fully carpeted rec room in basement with a beautiful wood burning fireplace. Rec room walks out onto back patio for easy access to beautiful deck and fenced back yard. Great location just minutes to I-95, Fairfax County Pkwy, Ft Belvoir and Springfield Metro! Close to Lorton Station Shops and just a short walk to the nearest bus stop! AVAILABLE 7.3. APPLY ONLINE: ChambersTheory.com*MINIMUM Credit of +650*Owner reserves right to only 1-2 Incomes used to Qualify*Please include 2 Paystubs/W2's/Offer Lttr &/or Transfer Lttr*Email ALL Supporting Docs to Applications*Email/Text Listing Agent w/?'s*$50/per Applicant, must be provided payable to Chambers Theory for processing & presentation of application to owner*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Heather Paterno for details on viewing & applying for this home.*heatherp@chamberstheory.com or call 703-302-0346

(RLNE5906232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. have any available units?
8527 Chapman Oak Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. have?
Some of 8527 Chapman Oak Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
8527 Chapman Oak Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. offer parking?
No, 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. have a pool?
No, 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. have accessible units?
No, 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8527 Chapman Oak Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
