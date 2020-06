Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM TOWN HOME IN GREAT LOCATION, NEAR FT. BELVOIR, I-95, CAPITAL BELTWAY & FAIRFAX CO. PKWY ~ NEW PAINT & CARPET THROUGHOUT ~ KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA ~ LARGE DECK OF DINING ROOM & SHED FOR STORAGE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH SPECIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET. 1 SMALL DOG ALLOWED CASE BY CASE (LESS THAN 45 LBS), NO CATS. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM.