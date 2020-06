Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

BE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! Ready to rent and shining just for you. Beautiful single family home situated next to Fairfax County Parkland. Enjoy the tranquility tucked away on a small pipe stem next to parkland and off the main street. You'll enjoy quiet living yet you're minutes to shopping, restaurants and the VRE. This home is a commuters dream being close to Ft. Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon and having access to car pools, buses, subways, trains and HOV lanes. Live the good life here.