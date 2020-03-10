All apartments in Newington
Last updated March 10 2020

8095 DONEGAL LANE

Location

8095 Donegal Lane, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
Well maintained and beautiful Brick front town house * 3 bedrooms * 3.5 bathrooms * beautiful updated kitchen * Granite counter tops * Stainless appliances * all bathrooms were updated few years ago * Walkout basement * Recreation room with fireplace * Basement has a den can be used as an office/exercise room or a guest room * plenty of storage space * Deck with view of the Creek and trees. Two assigned parking (#81). Close to Fort Belvoir, Springfield Mall ,Costco and Springfield Metro Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8095 DONEGAL LANE have any available units?
8095 DONEGAL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 8095 DONEGAL LANE have?
Some of 8095 DONEGAL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8095 DONEGAL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8095 DONEGAL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8095 DONEGAL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8095 DONEGAL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 8095 DONEGAL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8095 DONEGAL LANE offers parking.
Does 8095 DONEGAL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8095 DONEGAL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8095 DONEGAL LANE have a pool?
No, 8095 DONEGAL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8095 DONEGAL LANE have accessible units?
No, 8095 DONEGAL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8095 DONEGAL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8095 DONEGAL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8095 DONEGAL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8095 DONEGAL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
