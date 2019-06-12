All apartments in Newington
Newington, VA
8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE

8011 Sky Blue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8011 Sky Blue Drive, Newington, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
tennis court
Current tenants move out 7/31 so new renters can start no earlier then 8/1*Fabulous rental in popular Landsdowne*3 lvl, brick front, w/deck w/stairs leading to brick patio overlooking dense woods*Gas heat*Wood fireplace in living room*Hardwood floors Dining Room & step down Living Room*Neutral Paint Colors*Newer Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, & Microwave*Newer Neutral Carpet*2 New Vinyl Clad Sliding Glass Doors installed 2018*Pets case by case basis-1 Dog max-SORRY NO CATS*No Smoking*HOA includes pool, tennis, tot lots, etc*WEGMANS across the street plus LA Fitness, Mission BBQ, etc*Across from Ft Belvoir*Bus to Metro & VRE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE have any available units?
8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE have?
Some of 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
