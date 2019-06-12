8011 SKY BLUE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill pet friendly tennis court

Current tenants move out 7/31 so new renters can start no earlier then 8/1*Fabulous rental in popular Landsdowne*3 lvl, brick front, w/deck w/stairs leading to brick patio overlooking dense woods*Gas heat*Wood fireplace in living room*Hardwood floors Dining Room & step down Living Room*Neutral Paint Colors*Newer Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, & Microwave*Newer Neutral Carpet*2 New Vinyl Clad Sliding Glass Doors installed 2018*Pets case by case basis-1 Dog max-SORRY NO CATS*No Smoking*HOA includes pool, tennis, tot lots, etc*WEGMANS across the street plus LA Fitness, Mission BBQ, etc*Across from Ft Belvoir*Bus to Metro & VRE