Spacious, updated single-family home for rent! Located just two miles from NGA and Ft. Belvoir this beautiful home features a huge kitchen, tons of storage and well-kept, landscaped yard. Back yard is fully fenced. Basement is finished with a walk-out, full bathroom and bedroom. Main level laundry room off of kitchen. Home will be professionally cleaned and touched-up prior to occupancy. Rent includes lawn care. Pet friendly. Community has a swimming pool for an additional fee.