Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

7795 BALLSTON DRIVE

7795 Ballston Drive · (703) 843-7944
Location

7795 Ballston Drive, Newington, VA 22153

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2861 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large fully furnished/or can be unfurnished home for rent in an unbeatable central location in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted. Main level- Spacious family room, living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath, back deck and fenced in yard. Upper level boasts- 2 spacious rooms with king size beds and attached bathrooms, 1 room with full size bed and 1 room with twin size bed and another hallway full bathroom. Lower level- has a large full size futon, tons of sitting area with trendy vinyl flooring and a full bath Walk up from the LL to or go out the kitchen to a huge back deck and fenced in yard. 20 minutes from DC. 13 minutes to the Pentagon, 15 minutes to Ft. Belvoir, Less than 8 minutes to metro, Walk to grocery, minutes from Costco, Wegmans....walk to FFX County Parkway if you like...but then you will need a car :)...minutes to Park and Ride, minutes to the mall....google maps this centrally located home. Home is on a cul-de-sac. Private. Professionally cleaned and ready to occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE have any available units?
7795 BALLSTON DRIVE has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE have?
Some of 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7795 BALLSTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7795 BALLSTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
