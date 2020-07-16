7795 BALLSTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large fully furnished/or can be unfurnished home for rent in an unbeatable central location in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted. Main level- Spacious family room, living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath, back deck and fenced in yard. Upper level boasts- 2 spacious rooms with king size beds and attached bathrooms, 1 room with full size bed and 1 room with twin size bed and another hallway full bathroom. Lower level- has a large full size futon, tons of sitting area with trendy vinyl flooring and a full bath Walk up from the LL to or go out the kitchen to a huge back deck and fenced in yard. 20 minutes from DC. 13 minutes to the Pentagon, 15 minutes to Ft. Belvoir, Less than 8 minutes to metro, Walk to grocery, minutes from Costco, Wegmans....walk to FFX County Parkway if you like...but then you will need a car :)...minutes to Park and Ride, minutes to the mall....google maps this centrally located home. Home is on a cul-de-sac. Private. Professionally cleaned and ready to occupancy.