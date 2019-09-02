7742 Brandeis Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

End unit townhome with tranquil view of the woods and plenty of space for everybody. Three beds on upper level and bonus space in basement allows you many options for your whole crew. Enjoy the fireplace in the fully finished basement or walk out to the enclosed back yard area overlooking the woods. Lots of windows for abundant natural light. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, playground and jogging/walking path. Located close to major commuter routes, Metro, shopping, dining and entertainment. Pets ok with owner approval.