All apartments in Newington
Find more places like 7742 Brandeis Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington, VA
/
7742 Brandeis Way
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

7742 Brandeis Way

7742 Brandeis Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7742 Brandeis Way, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
End unit townhome with tranquil view of the woods and plenty of space for everybody. Three beds on upper level and bonus space in basement allows you many options for your whole crew. Enjoy the fireplace in the fully finished basement or walk out to the enclosed back yard area overlooking the woods. Lots of windows for abundant natural light. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, playground and jogging/walking path. Located close to major commuter routes, Metro, shopping, dining and entertainment. Pets ok with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7742 Brandeis Way have any available units?
7742 Brandeis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 7742 Brandeis Way have?
Some of 7742 Brandeis Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7742 Brandeis Way currently offering any rent specials?
7742 Brandeis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7742 Brandeis Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7742 Brandeis Way is pet friendly.
Does 7742 Brandeis Way offer parking?
No, 7742 Brandeis Way does not offer parking.
Does 7742 Brandeis Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7742 Brandeis Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7742 Brandeis Way have a pool?
Yes, 7742 Brandeis Way has a pool.
Does 7742 Brandeis Way have accessible units?
No, 7742 Brandeis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7742 Brandeis Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7742 Brandeis Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7742 Brandeis Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7742 Brandeis Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington 2 BedroomsNewington Apartments with Balcony
Newington Apartments with PoolNewington Furnished Apartments
Newington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VA
Cheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America