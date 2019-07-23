7509 MULLINGAR CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Welcome to 7509 Mullingar Court, an outstanding 2-car garage home for rent tucked away on a cul-de-sac and backing to trees in the lovely Donegal Oaks community. This terrific home offers hardwoods on most of the main level, formal living and dining rooms, an inviting family room with a brick-front fireplace, and much more! The kitchen is filled with natural light through its large skylight, and features a new stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, a center island, and a breakfast area with a sliding glass door leading to the fantastic deck ~ perfect for entertaining guests and family!Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet boasts a deluxe master bath with a dual sink vanity, a glass shower and a separate tub, and an attached office which is accessible through a French door entry. Additionally, there are three other bedrooms on the upper level, all with sizeable closets and ceiling fans, which share the fully upgraded hall bath with a vanity, wonderful tile floors, and a shower/tub combo with custom tile. There is also an expansive lower level which includes a walk-out rec room, an open sitting area, a third full bath, and a huge storage room.Donegal Oaks is a quiet community in a great location, offering easy access to I-95 and the Fairfax County Parkway. It is also just a short drive from the Springfield Town Center with its variety of shops, restaurants, and a movie theatre!