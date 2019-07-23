All apartments in Newington
Find more places like 7509 MULLINGAR CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington, VA
/
7509 MULLINGAR CT
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:51 PM

7509 MULLINGAR CT

7509 Mullingar Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7509 Mullingar Court, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to 7509 Mullingar Court, an outstanding 2-car garage home for rent tucked away on a cul-de-sac and backing to trees in the lovely Donegal Oaks community. This terrific home offers hardwoods on most of the main level, formal living and dining rooms, an inviting family room with a brick-front fireplace, and much more! The kitchen is filled with natural light through its large skylight, and features a new stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, a center island, and a breakfast area with a sliding glass door leading to the fantastic deck ~ perfect for entertaining guests and family!Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet boasts a deluxe master bath with a dual sink vanity, a glass shower and a separate tub, and an attached office which is accessible through a French door entry. Additionally, there are three other bedrooms on the upper level, all with sizeable closets and ceiling fans, which share the fully upgraded hall bath with a vanity, wonderful tile floors, and a shower/tub combo with custom tile. There is also an expansive lower level which includes a walk-out rec room, an open sitting area, a third full bath, and a huge storage room.Donegal Oaks is a quiet community in a great location, offering easy access to I-95 and the Fairfax County Parkway. It is also just a short drive from the Springfield Town Center with its variety of shops, restaurants, and a movie theatre!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 MULLINGAR CT have any available units?
7509 MULLINGAR CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 7509 MULLINGAR CT have?
Some of 7509 MULLINGAR CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7509 MULLINGAR CT currently offering any rent specials?
7509 MULLINGAR CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 MULLINGAR CT pet-friendly?
No, 7509 MULLINGAR CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 7509 MULLINGAR CT offer parking?
Yes, 7509 MULLINGAR CT offers parking.
Does 7509 MULLINGAR CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7509 MULLINGAR CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 MULLINGAR CT have a pool?
No, 7509 MULLINGAR CT does not have a pool.
Does 7509 MULLINGAR CT have accessible units?
No, 7509 MULLINGAR CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 MULLINGAR CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7509 MULLINGAR CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7509 MULLINGAR CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7509 MULLINGAR CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington 2 BedroomsNewington Apartments with Balcony
Newington Apartments with PoolNewington Furnished Apartments
Newington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VA
Cheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America