Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT

6714 Mockingbird Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

6714 Mockingbird Woods Court, Newington, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brick front four bedroom end unit townhome just minutes from Kingstowne**Beautifully renovated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances**Gleaming hardwood floors throughout **Large deck and fenced in backyard**Large master bedroom with high ceiling and wall to wall closet**Jacuzzi bath in master bathroom**All bathrooms have been partially renovated**One bedroom and full bath on lower level**Conveniently located near I-95, Fort Belvoir, Wegmans and the many shops and restaurants at Hilltop Village Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT have any available units?
6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT have?
Some of 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT offer parking?
No, 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT have a pool?
No, 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT have accessible units?
No, 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

