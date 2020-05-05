6714 MOCKINGBIRD WOODS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Brick front four bedroom end unit townhome just minutes from Kingstowne**Beautifully renovated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances**Gleaming hardwood floors throughout **Large deck and fenced in backyard**Large master bedroom with high ceiling and wall to wall closet**Jacuzzi bath in master bathroom**All bathrooms have been partially renovated**One bedroom and full bath on lower level**Conveniently located near I-95, Fort Belvoir, Wegmans and the many shops and restaurants at Hilltop Village Center!