8316 WHITE STAR COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3BR 2BA split foyer in sought after Newington Forest. Immaculate home with lots of updates. Move right in! Updated eat-in kitchen with quality appliances, ceiling fan, plenty of cabinet space and lots of light! Large living and dining areas with walkout to deck. Finished walkout basement boasts 3rd BR, full bath, utility room and large family room with built-in shelving. Private yard backs to trees. Huge deck, great for entertaining! Recent updates include carpet, paint, baths and much more! Short walk to South Run Stream Valley Park. South County HS pyramid. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, Fairfax County Parkway, I-95, Ft Belvoir and more!