All apartments in Newington Forest
Find more places like 8316 WHITE STAR COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington Forest, VA
/
8316 WHITE STAR COURT
Last updated April 8 2020 at 1:57 PM

8316 WHITE STAR COURT

8316 White Star Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8316 White Star Court, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3BR 2BA split foyer in sought after Newington Forest. Immaculate home with lots of updates. Move right in! Updated eat-in kitchen with quality appliances, ceiling fan, plenty of cabinet space and lots of light! Large living and dining areas with walkout to deck. Finished walkout basement boasts 3rd BR, full bath, utility room and large family room with built-in shelving. Private yard backs to trees. Huge deck, great for entertaining! Recent updates include carpet, paint, baths and much more! Short walk to South Run Stream Valley Park. South County HS pyramid. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, Fairfax County Parkway, I-95, Ft Belvoir and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8316 WHITE STAR COURT have any available units?
8316 WHITE STAR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8316 WHITE STAR COURT have?
Some of 8316 WHITE STAR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8316 WHITE STAR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8316 WHITE STAR COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8316 WHITE STAR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8316 WHITE STAR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8316 WHITE STAR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8316 WHITE STAR COURT does offer parking.
Does 8316 WHITE STAR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8316 WHITE STAR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8316 WHITE STAR COURT have a pool?
No, 8316 WHITE STAR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8316 WHITE STAR COURT have accessible units?
No, 8316 WHITE STAR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8316 WHITE STAR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8316 WHITE STAR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8316 WHITE STAR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8316 WHITE STAR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington Forest 2 BedroomsNewington Forest 3 Bedrooms
Newington Forest Apartments with BalconyNewington Forest Apartments with Gym
Newington Forest Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VA
Countryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America