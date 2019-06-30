7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT

Amenities

Single family home in Newington Forest. Newer appliances. Updated kitchen and baths.. Large deck overlooking wooded fenced back yard. Elementary school within walking distance. Community has easy access to FFX PKWY and major highways. Pet considered CBC with refundable $500 deposit. Escalation clause applicable for multiyear lease.