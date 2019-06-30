Single family home in Newington Forest. Newer appliances. Updated kitchen and baths.. Large deck overlooking wooded fenced back yard. Elementary school within walking distance. Community has easy access to FFX PKWY and major highways. Pet considered CBC with refundable $500 deposit. Escalation clause applicable for multiyear lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT have any available units?
7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT have?
Some of 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT offer parking?
No, 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT have a pool?
No, 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT have accessible units?
No, 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7904 CLIFF ROCK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.