apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:54 AM
114 Apartments for rent in Montrose, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Montrose
2301 Farrand Dr
2301 Farrand Drive, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1058 sqft
2301 Farrand Dr Available 07/10/20 Comfy 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cape in Montrose Heights! - The exterior of this comfortable cape boasts a huge yard with plenty of shade from the beautiful pink dogwood paired with a detached two car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Montrose
5121 Randall Ave
5121 Randall Avenue, Montrose, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5121 Randall Ave Available 07/15/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home!! Gorgeous! - This completely renovated home with spacious front and back yard is ready for its next occupants! There is beautiful flooring throughout the living room and
Results within 1 mile of Montrose
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$844
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
Lofty
1000 Carlisle Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SCHOOL HOUSE AT ARTISAN HILL-All INCLUSIVE!!! - Property Id: 277373 The historic Schoolhouse at Artisan Hill is now open, and all Artisan Hill tenants get free membership to the 3000 sf Fitness Longevity® gym, designed by fitness expert Sam
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
1213 Nelson St
1213 Nelson Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please come into the office to apply located at : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit today with just $199 AMAZING DEAL! Move in TODAY with just $499.
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1117 Durley Ct
1117 Durley Court, Henrico County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2196 sqft
Expanded tri-level offers 5 bedrooms, and 4 full baths! Master Suite on ground level, and another on 3rd level! Fresh paint, double oven, dishwasher, and storage shed! Set on nice cul-de-sac, yet close to downtown! Call Beth Adams 804-704-0862 for
1 of 39
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Oakwood
1226 North 36th Street
1226 North 36th Street, Richmond, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
1728 sqft
Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom home on a park like lot at the end of quiet street in Church Hill.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
1021 Carlisle Ave
1021 Carlisle Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Artisan Hill Property! (Fulton area) - Property Id: 112946 Thank you for reaching out! Artisan Hill is a brand new apartment community, inspired by creativity, personal wellness, and outdoor adventure.
Results within 5 miles of Montrose
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
55 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
51 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
29 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,139
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
956 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
11 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
City Center
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,047
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,063
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
32 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Jackson Ward
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$990
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
27 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Central Office
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
17 Units Available
Central Office
American Heritage
1001 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95 and right near the Capitol Square. American Heritage apartments come with hardwood floors, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and outdoor space. Community access to 24-hr gym and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
31 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
22 Units Available
Central Office
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1383 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
33 Units Available
Manchester
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
3 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Hopper Lofts
700 Everett St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$952
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Whether your way of relaxing is coming home to read a good book in an urban garden oasis or an exhilarating bike ride along the James, Hopper has it all! A theater room where you can watch your favorite movie with friends or get toned in our