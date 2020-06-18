4613 Chipoax Ave

Amenities

Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Eastern Henrico Available Now! - Located in the Gilbert Gardens neighborhood in Henrico, this attractive and freshly renovated home is all electric with central heating and cooling. With a brick exterior, two bedrooms and one bathroom, this home has been freshly painted with beautifully refinished hardwood floors. The kitchens offers style and efficiency with granite counter tops and modern appliances. With a large yard, this ranch style home provides plenty of space great for outdoor activities. This home is listed at a great price that will be hard to beat, and availability is limited so act fast! Applications are processed on a first come first basis.



***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean, healthy living environment.



Nonrefundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.



Real Property Management- Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



