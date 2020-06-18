All apartments in Montrose
4613 Chipoax Ave

4613 Chipoax Avenue · (804) 342-5800
Location

4613 Chipoax Avenue, Montrose, VA 23231
Montrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4613 Chipoax Ave · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Eastern Henrico Available Now! - Located in the Gilbert Gardens neighborhood in Henrico, this attractive and freshly renovated home is all electric with central heating and cooling. With a brick exterior, two bedrooms and one bathroom, this home has been freshly painted with beautifully refinished hardwood floors. The kitchens offers style and efficiency with granite counter tops and modern appliances. With a large yard, this ranch style home provides plenty of space great for outdoor activities. This home is listed at a great price that will be hard to beat, and availability is limited so act fast! Applications are processed on a first come first basis.

***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean, healthy living environment.

Nonrefundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.

Real Property Management- Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE5806571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Chipoax Ave have any available units?
4613 Chipoax Ave has a unit available for $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4613 Chipoax Ave have?
Some of 4613 Chipoax Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 Chipoax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Chipoax Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Chipoax Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4613 Chipoax Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4613 Chipoax Ave offer parking?
No, 4613 Chipoax Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4613 Chipoax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 Chipoax Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Chipoax Ave have a pool?
No, 4613 Chipoax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4613 Chipoax Ave have accessible units?
No, 4613 Chipoax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Chipoax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4613 Chipoax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4613 Chipoax Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4613 Chipoax Ave has units with air conditioning.
