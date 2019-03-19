3335 ESQUARRE COURT

Amenities

You'll love this great home in Beau Ridge Estates! Lovely 3 finished levels with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. New Washer, water heater, roof, tiled kitchen floor, refrigerator and dishwasher!! Deck off kitchen, hardwoods, washer and dryer, large eat in kitchen, conveniently located to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, Quantico, Ft. Belvoir, Pentagon and major high highways. Call today! IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT.