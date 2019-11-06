16190 Taconic Cir

Amenities
Welcome Home! Fantastic 1 level 2 bedrooms end unit close to major routes, shopping & transportation. Updated kitchen w/ granite, SS appliances, tile flooring & room for a table. Large Living room/dining room combo w/ lots of light! Sliding glass door to fully fenced back yard backing to common area. Master bedroom has large closet w/ full bathroom. Spacious 2nd bedroom w/ full bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.