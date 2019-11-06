All apartments in Montclair
16190 Taconic Cir
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:44 AM

16190 Taconic Cir

16190 Taconic Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16190 Taconic Circle, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Fantastic 1 level 2 bedrooms end unit close to major routes, shopping & transportation. Updated kitchen w/ granite, SS appliances, tile flooring & room for a table. Large Living room/dining room combo w/ lots of light! Sliding glass door to fully fenced back yard backing to common area. Master bedroom has large closet w/ full bathroom. Spacious 2nd bedroom w/ full bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16190 Taconic Cir have any available units?
16190 Taconic Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 16190 Taconic Cir have?
Some of 16190 Taconic Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16190 Taconic Cir currently offering any rent specials?
16190 Taconic Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16190 Taconic Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 16190 Taconic Cir is pet friendly.
Does 16190 Taconic Cir offer parking?
Yes, 16190 Taconic Cir offers parking.
Does 16190 Taconic Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16190 Taconic Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16190 Taconic Cir have a pool?
No, 16190 Taconic Cir does not have a pool.
Does 16190 Taconic Cir have accessible units?
No, 16190 Taconic Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 16190 Taconic Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 16190 Taconic Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16190 Taconic Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16190 Taconic Cir has units with air conditioning.

