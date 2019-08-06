15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Wonderfully Light and Open End Unit! Three finished levels* Excellent Condition *INCLUDES POOL, TENNIS, PLAYGROUND FOR SOUTHLAKES ONLY! Montclair amenities including a Lake and 3 Beaches! *2 Large Master Suites on upper Level* *Spacious Main Level with Lots of Windows* Eating space In Kitchen and adjoining Family Room *Step out to large deck with pergola *Oversized Fenced Yard! *Finished LL with Inviting FR w FP and a Den *No more than 4 occupants. No smoking. Owner will consider a dog on a case by case basis with deposit. Available on July 26th! *WALK TO COMUTER BUS, SHOPPING, LIBRARY, RESTAURANTS! WONDERFUL PLACE TO LIVE. Movie screen in the lower level can convey**** Wall color in Rec Room will be changed if preferred.