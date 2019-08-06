All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT

15526 Port Washington Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15526 Port Washington Court, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderfully Light and Open End Unit! Three finished levels* Excellent Condition *INCLUDES POOL, TENNIS, PLAYGROUND FOR SOUTHLAKES ONLY! Montclair amenities including a Lake and 3 Beaches! *2 Large Master Suites on upper Level* *Spacious Main Level with Lots of Windows* Eating space In Kitchen and adjoining Family Room *Step out to large deck with pergola *Oversized Fenced Yard! *Finished LL with Inviting FR w FP and a Den *No more than 4 occupants. No smoking. Owner will consider a dog on a case by case basis with deposit. Available on July 26th! *WALK TO COMUTER BUS, SHOPPING, LIBRARY, RESTAURANTS! WONDERFUL PLACE TO LIVE. Movie screen in the lower level can convey**** Wall color in Rec Room will be changed if preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT have any available units?
15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT have?
Some of 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT offers parking.
Does 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT has a pool.
Does 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15526 PORT WASHINGTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMontclair Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Montclair Apartments with Washer-DryersMontclair Furnished Apartments
Montclair Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDColonial Beach, VA
Wolf Trap, VAKing George, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VAMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VALake of the Woods, VABelmont, VALinton Hall, VACoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia