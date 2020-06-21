15328 Wits End Drive

Amenities

Stately, Spacious Home in Sought After Ewells Mill Estates. - Striking two story family room with gas fire place, stone hearth, and Bose speakers lets in lots of natural light. Large gourmet kitchen with granite, gas cook-top on island, two ovens, large refrigerator with middle drawer, walk in pantry, and more. Kitchen connects to large sun room with full length breakfast bar and opens to patio - perfect access for grilling. Main level also offers formal living room, dining room, fifth bedroom and full bath. Upper Level boasts a stunning catwalk overlooking family room, large master, laundry and generously sized bedrooms. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and huge walk in closet. Master bath has dual vanity, shower stall, separate soaking tub, and private water closet. Lower level offers finished den, full bath, and office with walk out to rear yard. Minutes to shopping and dining on Dumfries Rd and Prince William Forest Park. Short distance to 95, convenient for commuters.



