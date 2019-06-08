All apartments in Montclair
15265 LARKSPUR LANE
15265 LARKSPUR LANE

15265 Larkspur Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15265 Larkspur Lane, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
Renovations almost complete! Top location in Lake Resort style community of Montclair. Victorian style home is loaded with charm and open airy space. Wrap around porch, welcomes you home to gorgeous hardwoods, freshly painted throughout. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and floor to ceiling windows. Sliders to the large refinished deck for your summer BBQs. Plenty of space to play in the yard too. Step up to three generous bedrooms including a master suite. **All baths have been updated with lux tiles. Both upstairs baths have separate vanity areas, perfect for those busy mornings..step down to the fully finished basement with large rec room featuring second fireplace! 4th NTC bedroom/Den offers the perfect flexible home office or guest space. Location is choice with the Omni comuter bus on the corner and the Award winning Henderson Elementary with it's sought after stem program just around the corner! All this with 3 private sandy beaches, playgrounds and parks included. AMAZING deal, don't miss out! ***no pets***no Sec8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15265 LARKSPUR LANE have any available units?
15265 LARKSPUR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15265 LARKSPUR LANE have?
Some of 15265 LARKSPUR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15265 LARKSPUR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15265 LARKSPUR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15265 LARKSPUR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15265 LARKSPUR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15265 LARKSPUR LANE offer parking?
No, 15265 LARKSPUR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 15265 LARKSPUR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15265 LARKSPUR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15265 LARKSPUR LANE have a pool?
No, 15265 LARKSPUR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15265 LARKSPUR LANE have accessible units?
No, 15265 LARKSPUR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15265 LARKSPUR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15265 LARKSPUR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15265 LARKSPUR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15265 LARKSPUR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
