15265 LARKSPUR LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground bbq/grill

Renovations almost complete! Top location in Lake Resort style community of Montclair. Victorian style home is loaded with charm and open airy space. Wrap around porch, welcomes you home to gorgeous hardwoods, freshly painted throughout. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and floor to ceiling windows. Sliders to the large refinished deck for your summer BBQs. Plenty of space to play in the yard too. Step up to three generous bedrooms including a master suite. **All baths have been updated with lux tiles. Both upstairs baths have separate vanity areas, perfect for those busy mornings..step down to the fully finished basement with large rec room featuring second fireplace! 4th NTC bedroom/Den offers the perfect flexible home office or guest space. Location is choice with the Omni comuter bus on the corner and the Award winning Henderson Elementary with it's sought after stem program just around the corner! All this with 3 private sandy beaches, playgrounds and parks included. AMAZING deal, don't miss out! ***no pets***no Sec8