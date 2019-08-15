15256 LARKSPUR LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available AUG 15**Sweet Victorian style home is sought after Lake Resort community of Montclair. Cute front porch welcomes you home to your two bedroom two bath with a bonus open loft space perfect for a home office or guests! Soaring ceilings with cozy fireplace, updated baths on both levels. Off street parking for two cars and a lovely back deck with plenty of privacy provided by mature shade trees. Award winning Henderson Elementary around the corner features a sought after engineering stem program. You'll love Montclairs three private sandy beaches around the 108 acre lake all included. Park your kayack at the beach! Community events including Oktoberfest, Montclair day, and so much more to love in this small town oasis just 25 miles from DC. Omni commuter bus on the corner zips you to the Pentagon and beyond. This one won't last long. NO PETS/NO SEC8