All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 15256 LARKSPUR LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
15256 LARKSPUR LANE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

15256 LARKSPUR LANE

15256 Larkspur Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15256 Larkspur Lane, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available AUG 15**Sweet Victorian style home is sought after Lake Resort community of Montclair. Cute front porch welcomes you home to your two bedroom two bath with a bonus open loft space perfect for a home office or guests! Soaring ceilings with cozy fireplace, updated baths on both levels. Off street parking for two cars and a lovely back deck with plenty of privacy provided by mature shade trees. Award winning Henderson Elementary around the corner features a sought after engineering stem program. You'll love Montclairs three private sandy beaches around the 108 acre lake all included. Park your kayack at the beach! Community events including Oktoberfest, Montclair day, and so much more to love in this small town oasis just 25 miles from DC. Omni commuter bus on the corner zips you to the Pentagon and beyond. This one won't last long. NO PETS/NO SEC8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15256 LARKSPUR LANE have any available units?
15256 LARKSPUR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15256 LARKSPUR LANE have?
Some of 15256 LARKSPUR LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15256 LARKSPUR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15256 LARKSPUR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15256 LARKSPUR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15256 LARKSPUR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15256 LARKSPUR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15256 LARKSPUR LANE offers parking.
Does 15256 LARKSPUR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15256 LARKSPUR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15256 LARKSPUR LANE have a pool?
No, 15256 LARKSPUR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15256 LARKSPUR LANE have accessible units?
No, 15256 LARKSPUR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15256 LARKSPUR LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15256 LARKSPUR LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15256 LARKSPUR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15256 LARKSPUR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair Apartments with BalconyMontclair Apartments with Gym
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Pool
Montclair Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VA
Rose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia