107 Walnut Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking bbq/grill internet access

Furnished room in well kept home. Ideal for short or long stay; transferred; new hires; sabbatical or temporary job assignments.

Restored single family home located in a desirable section of Old Middleburg just a two block stroll to town center.

This charming refurbished home with 9 foot ceilings, spacious tall windows, new kitchen, formal dining room plus spacious family room and beautiful refinished heart pine wood floors.

Original brick fireplace and mantle.

Laundry with washer and dryer and other amenities.

Fenced yard, patio and barbecue.



Reasonable pets ok.

The first floor bedroom has a bath with a handicapped accessible shower.

High speed Wi-Fi with cable.



Move-in condition; ask about dual occupancy.

Some utilities included in the rental.

Great location, quiet area yet close to everything.

Occupancy can be immediate.



Call 540-687-5707