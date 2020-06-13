All apartments in Middleburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

107 Walnut Street

107 Walnut Street · (540) 687-5707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

107 Walnut Street, Middleburg, VA 20117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 2268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Furnished room in well kept home. Ideal for short or long stay; transferred; new hires; sabbatical or temporary job assignments.
Restored single family home located in a desirable section of Old Middleburg just a two block stroll to town center.
This charming refurbished home with 9 foot ceilings, spacious tall windows, new kitchen, formal dining room plus spacious family room and beautiful refinished heart pine wood floors.
Original brick fireplace and mantle.
Laundry with washer and dryer and other amenities.
Fenced yard, patio and barbecue.

Reasonable pets ok.
The first floor bedroom has a bath with a handicapped accessible shower.
High speed Wi-Fi with cable.

Move-in condition; ask about dual occupancy.
Some utilities included in the rental.
Great location, quiet area yet close to everything.
Occupancy can be immediate.

Call 540-687-5707

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

