Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

7214 Snaffle Lane Available 06/17/20 Rancher Off Cold Harbor Road! Large Fenced Rear Yard!! Move In Ready!!! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath rancher in the heart of Mechanicsville on a .4 acre lot! Other amenities include an eat-in kitchen with access to huge back deck overlooking large and level fenced in backyard with a storage shed! Mechanicsville Elementary, Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee Davis High School



Sorry! No Pets!



Applicants must meet rental requirements for credit score of 600 or greater, income of three times the rent and a good rental history. $50.00 one time lease processing fee will be assessed once approved.



Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. 804-478-0396. EHO



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5342769)