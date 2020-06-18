All apartments in Mechanicsville
7214 Snaffle Lane

7214 Snaffle Lane · (804) 744-3045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7214 Snaffle Lane, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7214 Snaffle Lane · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
7214 Snaffle Lane Available 06/17/20 Rancher Off Cold Harbor Road! Large Fenced Rear Yard!! Move In Ready!!! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath rancher in the heart of Mechanicsville on a .4 acre lot! Other amenities include an eat-in kitchen with access to huge back deck overlooking large and level fenced in backyard with a storage shed! Mechanicsville Elementary, Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee Davis High School

Sorry! No Pets!

Applicants must meet rental requirements for credit score of 600 or greater, income of three times the rent and a good rental history. $50.00 one time lease processing fee will be assessed once approved.

Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. 804-478-0396. EHO

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5342769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7214 Snaffle Lane have any available units?
7214 Snaffle Lane has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7214 Snaffle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7214 Snaffle Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7214 Snaffle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7214 Snaffle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mechanicsville.
Does 7214 Snaffle Lane offer parking?
No, 7214 Snaffle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7214 Snaffle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7214 Snaffle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7214 Snaffle Lane have a pool?
No, 7214 Snaffle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7214 Snaffle Lane have accessible units?
No, 7214 Snaffle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7214 Snaffle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7214 Snaffle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7214 Snaffle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7214 Snaffle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
