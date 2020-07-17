Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

4410 Cascade ST Available 07/20/20 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Brick Rancher in Beechwood - All For $1595!! - Well Maintained 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bath Brick Rancher with Living Room and Brick Fireplace. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances/Granite Counter Tops. New Tile Floors and Shower. All Hardwood Floors and Beautiful Sun Room. Freshly Painted and Heat Pump/Central Air. One (1) Carport Attached.



Please visit our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/listings/detail/40c83230-6bb8-4b57-913e-439362ffa128

for more additional information and details.

Please call our Showing Agent Ben Fleming - 804-971-8040 and/or Email to: benrentsrva@gmail.com to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5874747)