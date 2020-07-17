4410 Cascade Street, Meadowbrook, VA 23234 Meadowbook
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
carport
parking
4410 Cascade ST Available 07/20/20 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Brick Rancher in Beechwood - All For $1595!! - Well Maintained 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bath Brick Rancher with Living Room and Brick Fireplace. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances/Granite Counter Tops. New Tile Floors and Shower. All Hardwood Floors and Beautiful Sun Room. Freshly Painted and Heat Pump/Central Air. One (1) Carport Attached.
Please visit our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/listings/detail/40c83230-6bb8-4b57-913e-439362ffa128 for more additional information and details. Please call our Showing Agent Ben Fleming - 804-971-8040 and/or Email to: benrentsrva@gmail.com to schedule a showing.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
