All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 13329 LAUNDERS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
13329 LAUNDERS ST
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

13329 LAUNDERS ST

13329 Launders St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13329 Launders St, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this BRAND NEW CONDO TH in heart of Herndon! Vacant and READY for immediate occupancy. Walk from your attached garage into the kitchen and living area!! Second floor has three bedrooms and two full bath. Half bath conveniently located on main level. Large granite island is great for entertainment. Close to shops, restaurants, public transportation, and future Metro. A future path will connect the subdivision to Metro for easy walk. Rooms are filled with natural light, through large windows. Nice landlord!! All appliances are under warranty for two years..... Be the FIRST one(s) to occupy this brand new home, across from Arrowbrook Park. Applications are done and paid for on line for easy and quick review.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13329 LAUNDERS ST have any available units?
13329 LAUNDERS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
Is 13329 LAUNDERS ST currently offering any rent specials?
13329 LAUNDERS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13329 LAUNDERS ST pet-friendly?
No, 13329 LAUNDERS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13329 LAUNDERS ST offer parking?
Yes, 13329 LAUNDERS ST offers parking.
Does 13329 LAUNDERS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13329 LAUNDERS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13329 LAUNDERS ST have a pool?
No, 13329 LAUNDERS ST does not have a pool.
Does 13329 LAUNDERS ST have accessible units?
No, 13329 LAUNDERS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 13329 LAUNDERS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 13329 LAUNDERS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13329 LAUNDERS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 13329 LAUNDERS ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University