13329 LAUNDERS ST

Welcome to this BRAND NEW CONDO TH in heart of Herndon! Vacant and READY for immediate occupancy. Walk from your attached garage into the kitchen and living area!! Second floor has three bedrooms and two full bath. Half bath conveniently located on main level. Large granite island is great for entertainment. Close to shops, restaurants, public transportation, and future Metro. A future path will connect the subdivision to Metro for easy walk. Rooms are filled with natural light, through large windows. Nice landlord!! All appliances are under warranty for two years..... Be the FIRST one(s) to occupy this brand new home, across from Arrowbrook Park. Applications are done and paid for on line for easy and quick review.