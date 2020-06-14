12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE

Amenities

Must See!!! Amazing Location. Beautiful Big Sensational 2 beds + 2 spacious baths condo for rent. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings with great view from balcony (overlooking a pool). Full-sized washer and dryer. Brand new carpets, fresh new paints. Home has two assigned parking spaces, one of which is covered (Spaces #180 and #452). Shopping, dining across the street. Convenient to Reston Town Center, with less than 10 minutes walk from the planned new metro station! Community features tons of amenities including 24/7 concierge, 24/7 gym, pools, beautiful, well-maintained grounds. Clubhouse features business center, large party room with billiards, shuffleboard, darts, rental space for private events, and more. PLEASE FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES. BE MINDFUL OF COVID-19. NO ONE WITH ANY SYMPTOMS IS ALLOWED. Kindly wear masks, gloves, shoe coverings and restrict touching. Please limit to small groups and safe distancing. Thank you!