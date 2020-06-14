All apartments in McNair
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE

12953 Centre Park Circle · (703) 945-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12953 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA 20171

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Must See!!! Amazing Location. Beautiful Big Sensational 2 beds + 2 spacious baths condo for rent. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings with great view from balcony (overlooking a pool). Full-sized washer and dryer. Brand new carpets, fresh new paints. Home has two assigned parking spaces, one of which is covered (Spaces #180 and #452). Shopping, dining across the street. Convenient to Reston Town Center, with less than 10 minutes walk from the planned new metro station! Community features tons of amenities including 24/7 concierge, 24/7 gym, pools, beautiful, well-maintained grounds. Clubhouse features business center, large party room with billiards, shuffleboard, darts, rental space for private events, and more. PLEASE FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES. BE MINDFUL OF COVID-19. NO ONE WITH ANY SYMPTOMS IS ALLOWED. Kindly wear masks, gloves, shoe coverings and restrict touching. Please limit to small groups and safe distancing. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have any available units?
12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have?
Some of 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
