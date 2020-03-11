All apartments in Mason Neck
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:45 PM

10901 HAISLIP LANE

10901 Haislip Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10901 Haislip Lane, Mason Neck, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Single Level Family Home on quiet corner lot in Belmont Park Estates. Spacious Living room-dining room combo with huge sliding glass door to outside patio with automatic sun screen. Eat in Kitchen with SS appliances and Bay window for great natural light. 3 nice size bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 2 full baths. Sun Screen/Window Treatments "As Is". Fireplace does not work. Responsible for yard maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

