10901 HAISLIP LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Single Level Family Home on quiet corner lot in Belmont Park Estates. Spacious Living room-dining room combo with huge sliding glass door to outside patio with automatic sun screen. Eat in Kitchen with SS appliances and Bay window for great natural light. 3 nice size bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 2 full baths. Sun Screen/Window Treatments "As Is". Fireplace does not work. Responsible for yard maintenance