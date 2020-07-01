1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Come see this up to date home. With three bedroom and three and a half bathrooms, it has plenty of room for everyone. Open floor plan, with ample light. Beautiful hardwood floors, upgrades include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliance, stainless steel washer and dryer. One car garage with ample storage and plenty of of extra parking for guest. All lawn care, water, community rec-room/gym, and more included. Close to everything including metro, shopping, restaurants, with easy access to I-95, Wegmans, Potomac Mills Stone bridge Town Center, parks and libraries. Only 20 minutes to Quantico and Ft Belvoir. Come see this like-new, one-owner gem before it's gone.