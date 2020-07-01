All apartments in Marumsco
1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD

1710 Featherstone Road · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Featherstone Road, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Come see this up to date home. With three bedroom and three and a half bathrooms, it has plenty of room for everyone. Open floor plan, with ample light. Beautiful hardwood floors, upgrades include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliance, stainless steel washer and dryer. One car garage with ample storage and plenty of of extra parking for guest. All lawn care, water, community rec-room/gym, and more included. Close to everything including metro, shopping, restaurants, with easy access to I-95, Wegmans, Potomac Mills Stone bridge Town Center, parks and libraries. Only 20 minutes to Quantico and Ft Belvoir. Come see this like-new, one-owner gem before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD have any available units?
1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD have?
Some of 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 FEATHERSTONE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

