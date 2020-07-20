All apartments in Marumsco
1061 Gardenview Loop Apt 304
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:34 PM

1061 Gardenview Loop Apt 304

1061 Gardenview Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1061 Gardenview Loop, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Great two story condo with 3 bedrooms w/a full bathroom in each. Condo has been tastefully updated with stainless appliances, new vanities, paint, and flooring with very desirable updates and paint colors. View of Occoquan River from main level rooms and balcony. Close to I95/RT1/Potomac Mills/Restaurants/Sentara Hospital. Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon mins away.
IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

