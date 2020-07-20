1061 Gardenview Loop Apt 304

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great two story condo with 3 bedrooms w/a full bathroom in each. Condo has been tastefully updated with stainless appliances, new vanities, paint, and flooring with very desirable updates and paint colors. View of Occoquan River from main level rooms and balcony. Close to I95/RT1/Potomac Mills/Restaurants/Sentara Hospital. Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon mins away.

IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT.