4523 APPLEDALE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Enjoy quaint Marshall in town living, walk to shops and fine dining with super easy access to I-66. This 2 level, 3 bed 1-1/2 bath townhome has just had a major renovation, is freshly painted and move in ready. The main level has a large living/family room, a half bath with laundry and a spacious eat-in kitchen that opens to a private patio. The kitchen has stylish new cabinetry with plenty of storage. There are three spacious bedrooms on the upper level as well as a good sized full bath. The gated front & back yards are beautifully landscaped and fenced for privacy. The back yard also has attached outdoor storage area. This newly renovated townhouse provides a wonderful blend of privacy with in town living ~~No smoking or pets ~~Shown by appointment only.