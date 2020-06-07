All apartments in Marshall
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:13 PM

4523 APPLEDALE COURT

4523 Appledale Court · (703) 378-8810
Location

4523 Appledale Court, Marshall, VA 20115

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Enjoy quaint Marshall in town living, walk to shops and fine dining with super easy access to I-66. This 2 level, 3 bed 1-1/2 bath townhome has just had a major renovation, is freshly painted and move in ready. The main level has a large living/family room, a half bath with laundry and a spacious eat-in kitchen that opens to a private patio. The kitchen has stylish new cabinetry with plenty of storage. There are three spacious bedrooms on the upper level as well as a good sized full bath. The gated front & back yards are beautifully landscaped and fenced for privacy. The back yard also has attached outdoor storage area. This newly renovated townhouse provides a wonderful blend of privacy with in town living ~~No smoking or pets ~~Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 APPLEDALE COURT have any available units?
4523 APPLEDALE COURT has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4523 APPLEDALE COURT have?
Some of 4523 APPLEDALE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 APPLEDALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4523 APPLEDALE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 APPLEDALE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4523 APPLEDALE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 4523 APPLEDALE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4523 APPLEDALE COURT does offer parking.
Does 4523 APPLEDALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4523 APPLEDALE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 APPLEDALE COURT have a pool?
No, 4523 APPLEDALE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4523 APPLEDALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 4523 APPLEDALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 APPLEDALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4523 APPLEDALE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4523 APPLEDALE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4523 APPLEDALE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
