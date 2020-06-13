Apartment List
VA
mantua
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

189 Apartments for rent in Mantua, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mantua
1 Unit Available
3801 LYNN REGIS COURT
3801 Lynn Regis Court, Mantua, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2538 sqft
Very Spacious (over 3300 SF). 2 CAR GAR, HALF ACRE & CUL-DE-SAC street. Country Kitchen with CHERRY CABINETS, REMODELED BATHS includes dual sinks in hall bath. Double pane Windows. Hardwood FLOORS main & up.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mantua
1 Unit Available
8968 COLESBURY PLACE
8968 Colesbury Place, Mantua, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2427 sqft
4BR/3BA Split Level one block from Mantua ES. Renovated Kitchen with 42in maple cabinetry andgranite counters, Living Room and Dining Room that opens to charming screened porch. Familyroom & Garage Entrance on main level.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mantua
1 Unit Available
3130 CHICHESTER LN
3130 Chichester Lane, Mantua, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
One of the first homes built in Mantua! Close to Mosaic District, shopping, Beltway and Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro Stops.
Results within 1 mile of Mantua
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
Merrifield
50 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,667
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
110 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Merrifield
25 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3615 DEVILWOOD COURT
3615 Devilwood Court, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2051 sqft
Exquisite brick traditional colonial tucked inside one of Fairfax~s most quaint neighborhoods offering both privacy and convenience to downtown.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3080 White Birch Ct
3080 White Birch Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1540 sqft
3080 White Birch Ct Available 06/15/20 4BR Townhome walking distance to Vienna Metro! - FRESHLY PAINTED*One of the largest townhomes in this community with over 2,300 livable square footage! Walk to the Vienna metro in less than 10 minutes!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3310 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3310 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Top Unit! All Utility included in rent. Very clean and shows well. Newer flooring and light fixtures in bathrooms. Gas Stove + ceramic tile back splash & flooring! Balcony off living room. separate Breakfast room can also be used as an study area.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT
9314 Sweet Bay Magnolia Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2577 sqft
This home personifies the word luxury. Short distance to Vienna metro. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with subway tiles, a private rec room, 1st floor bed room & full bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9728 KINGSBRIDGE DR #304
9728 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Light Filled, Top floor condo. Washer/Drier in the unit. Minutes from Rt. 66/50 and 1.6 miles Vienna Metro. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, French doors, Granite counters, NEW appliances, NEW Wall to Wall Carpeting. NEW paint.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2809 LAFORA COURT
2809 Lafora Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1750 sqft
All brick 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhome featuring a spacious living/dining area and bright kitchen. Walk-out basement includes a full bathroom, bedroom with french doors off the family room that lead out to a deck and fully fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3314 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3314 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
940 sqft
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT** Terrific 2nd Floor unit with balcony. Community close to I495 and I66 with great amenities (pool, tot lot, basketball, v-ball). Unit update in 2018 included tile, vanities, cabinets, counters, flooring, paint).

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1980 sqft
*Photos are from 2019 before current tenant**Showings will begin June 1st, 2020**Lock box will be placed on property June 1st, 2020**When showing, please follow CDC guidelines**Application fee is $50 per adult*Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3064 WINTER PINE COURT
3064 Winter Pine Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2190 sqft
WALK TO VIENNA METRO! Well maintained TH with beautiful brick front and spacious floor plan. 3 finished levels with level walk out to deck and private wooded parkland. Walking distance to Metro Station, shopping, post office.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3044 SILENT VALLEY DRIVE
3044 Silent Valley Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1056 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Lovely 3-level town-home with nice deck and fenced yard. Well maintained home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances, granite and much more. Great community and convenient location off Rt 50.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2802 BALLIETT COURT
2802 Balliett Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2274 sqft
PRIME LOCATION -Highly desired Merrifield View Location. Home in excellent condition. 24 month minimum lease. Newly renovated. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 renovated Full Baths on Upper Level.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE
3901 Lyndhurst Drive, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
682 sqft
Very spacious 2nd floor 1 bed & 1 full bath condo with balcony at Lyndhust! Move-in ready!Remodeled bath, new paint through-out, newer A/C & windows, granite kitchen counter top, dishwasher.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3409 BEVERLY DR
3409 Beverly Drive, Woodburn, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Quiet Urban Retreat with Beautiful large backyard with fruit trees. Available Move in Date: July 1st. Lots of Parkland in the Community. Near the Popular Mosaic District & INOVA Hospital. Vienna metro within 2 miles.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3308 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3308 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
Ready to move in. Spacious condo with 2 beds 1 1/2 baths. Rent includes all utilities and pool. Great location close to 495, 66, Dunn Loring Metro, Fairfax Hospital. nice view from balcony look out to common area and community water fountain.
City Guide for Mantua, VA

Lots of laughs in Cremona, eh boys, our next jump in Parma, that dopy mopey menace / And Mantua and Padua, and then we open again. where? -- From "We Open in Venice" by Frank Sinatra

Conveniently located just 15 miles from Washington, DC, Mantua offers all qualities of an old fashioned hometown. The town is located between Route 236 and Route 50 and quite near the Beltway (I-495) and I-66. The Dulles International Airport and Washington National Airport, the Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro stations are quite near for ease of transport. Tree-lined streets, ample yards, blooming flowers, parks for playing, and friendly neighbors are some of the things that make Mantua the unique place it is today. For nostalgic feeling that takes one back home, there is no place like Mantua. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mantua, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mantua renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

