/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM
120 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mantua, VA
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Mantua
3863 PERSIMMON CIRCLE
3863 Persimmon Circle, Mantua, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1610 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Large 2BR, 2BA plus den unit featuring LR fireplace, upgraded KT with pantry, walk-in closet, utility room for storage, patio and more. Close to schools, shopping, entertainment and major access routes.
Results within 1 mile of Mantua
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
16 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1081 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
46 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1161 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1258 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
134 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2921 DEER HOLLOW WAY #116
2921 Deer Hollow Way, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
994 sqft
Looking for that perfect, Dream Rental and not finding it? Look no more, this gorgeous, well maintained 2 bedroom condo is a true Commuter's dream location and only steps from the Vienna Metro, parks, shops and Providence Community Center! This
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2905 BLEEKER STREET
2905 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
** Gorgeous 2 bedroom + Den/2 bath condominium** 1 BLOCK TO VIENNA METRO! Sunny 2nd level home + balcony. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ 42" maple cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, pantry & S/S appliances.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3165 FAIRBURY LANE
3165 Fairbury Lane, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3165 FAIRBURY LANE in Merrifield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD
9469 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED Just pay for Cable! Come home to your bright and Spacious condo in super convenient Foxcroft Colony~ Fairfax Circle area**Sun-filled open floor plan with large Living & Dining Rooms** Oversized Bedrooms**Updated Kitchen &
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3314 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3314 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
940 sqft
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT** Terrific 2nd Floor unit with balcony. Community close to I495 and I66 with great amenities (pool, tot lot, basketball, v-ball). Unit update in 2018 included tile, vanities, cabinets, counters, flooring, paint).
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3308 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3308 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
Ready to move in. Spacious condo with 2 beds 1 1/2 baths. Rent includes all utilities and pool. Great location close to 495, 66, Dunn Loring Metro, Fairfax Hospital. nice view from balcony look out to common area and community water fountain.
1 of 25
Last updated April 16 at 10:49 AM
1 Unit Available
9521 BASTILLE STREET
9521 Bastille Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1506 sqft
$2450 / 2br - 1506ft2 - 2 BR/2BA + Den Luxury Condo 0.3 mi Vienna Metro Station (Fairfax, VA) (MetroWest)Located in Fairfax County and central to the DC area, is a luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath +den condo only 0.3 miles from Vienna Metro.
1 of 17
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3328 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Wonderful condo with 2 bedroom and 1 full bath and one additional half bath at Woodburn Village. New paint and brand new flooring in entire Apt. Rent includes all utilities!! Just meters from Fairfax Hospital - mins from I-495, I-66 and Tysons.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2903 BLEEKER STREET
2903 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1256 sqft
Luxury condo buildin 2015, upgrade Corner Unit w/Lots of Sunny & Bright, Open Floor Plan, Upgrade kitchen cabinet, Moen Integra faucet, Stainless appliances, upgrade bath floor and wall tile, frameless shower door, Luxury bath, Chorome.
Results within 5 miles of Mantua
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
24 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
46 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
23 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
18 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1017 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
26 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1169 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
22 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
7 Units Available
Tysons East
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1110 sqft
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
47 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1003 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VA